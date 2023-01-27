Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Up 5.2%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 59,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Northern Vertex Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.