Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Up 5.2%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 59,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Northern Vertex Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
