Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $127.89.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

