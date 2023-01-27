North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 231,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

