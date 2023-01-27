Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NOK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,076,652. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

