Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 18,576,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,686,648. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

