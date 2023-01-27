NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

NLSP stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.