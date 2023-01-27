Nick Daddario Sells 200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $16,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $3,455.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

