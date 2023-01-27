NHMD (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NHMD shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 23,150,213 shares.

NHMD Stock Performance

About NHMD

(Get Rating)

Nate’s Foods Co is engaged in Bitcoin Mining, the process by which Bitcoins are created resulting in new blocks being added to the blockchain and new Bitcoins being issued to the miners. Its food development division licenses, develops, and manufactures food products. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

