Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFRTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF remained flat at $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

