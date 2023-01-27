Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $51,287.87 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00404013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.74 or 0.28358732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

