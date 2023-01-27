NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Up 12.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 66,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 13,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 12.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.55.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

