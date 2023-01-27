NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 1,493,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

