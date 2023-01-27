NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

