Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 5.5%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.29. 645,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,037,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $853.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

