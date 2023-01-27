Nexo Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $471.52 million and $7.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00402519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.35 or 0.28253876 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00585414 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.