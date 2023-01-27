Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($90.22) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nexans from €93.00 ($101.09) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $99.90 on Friday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

