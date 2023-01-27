Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Newell Brands Price Performance
NWL opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.
About Newell Brands
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.