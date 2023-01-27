New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.
NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
