New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

