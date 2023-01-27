New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.5% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN remained flat at $76.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

