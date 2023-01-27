New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.72.
About New Concept Energy
