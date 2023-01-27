NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 958,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,245. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.07. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.11) by $1.61. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -11.57 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.