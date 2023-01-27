Needham & Company LLC Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $460.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.82.

Shares of KLAC opened at $428.76 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

