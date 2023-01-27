Needham & Company LLC Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $37.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,869 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.