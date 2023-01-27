Neblio Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Neblio has a market cap of $33.15 million and $2.61 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00007280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00402553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.93 or 0.28256224 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00587760 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,767,475 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

