NEAR Protocol Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $208.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00010818 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00080273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026503 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,614,704 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

