NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 2,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.