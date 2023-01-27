Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Navient by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

