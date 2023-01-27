Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.82. Nautilus shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 89,178 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 259,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nautilus by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 180,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

