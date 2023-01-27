Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.98

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 6629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $670.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

