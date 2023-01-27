National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $40,056,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

