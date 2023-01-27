National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,070 ($13.25) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

