National Bankshares Raises Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.80

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$246.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

