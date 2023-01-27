National Bank Financial Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Target Price to C$9.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

