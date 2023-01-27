Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $267.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

