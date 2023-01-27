MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 143,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 383,834 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.