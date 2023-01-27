Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.83. The company had a trading volume of 633,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

