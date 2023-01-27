Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $138.16. 391,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,005. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

