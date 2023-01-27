Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 717,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $522,267. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

