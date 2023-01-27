Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. 499,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,658. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95.

