Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 394,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,964. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

