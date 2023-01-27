Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 778 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 56.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $80.88. 3,027,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,303,982. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

