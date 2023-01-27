Morgan Stanley Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $108.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

