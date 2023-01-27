Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $75.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

