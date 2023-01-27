Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 549,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

