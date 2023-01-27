Morgan Stanley Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $341.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $341.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.16. 46,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,594. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.55.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

