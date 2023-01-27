Morgan Stanley Cuts Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $37.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
KARO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.
Karooooo Stock Performance
KARO stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karooooo (KARO)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.