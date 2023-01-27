Morgan Stanley Cuts Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $37.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KARO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Karooooo Stock Performance

KARO stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

About Karooooo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

