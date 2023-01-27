Morgan Stanley Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $335.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.89. The company had a trading volume of 175,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,018. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

