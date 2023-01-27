Morgan Stanley Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $39.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

