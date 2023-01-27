Morgan Stanley Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $325.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.43.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Down 0.7 %

BeiGene stock opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.95. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The company had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.