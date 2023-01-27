Moonriver Price Reaches $8.94 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00038668 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $54.79 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00400586 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.05 or 0.28120308 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00584332 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,645,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,127,984 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

